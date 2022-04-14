Mayaro SRP on bail charged with accepting cash from man

A woman special reserve police (SRP) officer faced a Mayaro magistrate on Wednesday charged with allegedly receiving $20,000 knowing it was money obtained directly or indirectly through crime.

Giselle Perez of Mafeking Village, Mayaro faced Magistrate Ava Vandenburg-Bailey and was not called upon to enter a plea. She is assigned to the Mayaro police station.

The magistrate set her bail at $30,000 with a $8,500 cash alternative.

Two other people, Stephan Saunders and Candice Floyd, were also charged in connection with the same alleged offence.

Saunders, 39, also of Mafeking Village, was charged with conspiracy to defraud a person of $90,000, and seven counts of dispersing funds obtained fraudulently.

It is alleged he took the money from someone two weeks ago with the promise of changing it to US currency. That was not done, and he allegedly distributed cash to people. Floyd is also alleged to have received some of the money.

Attorney Ashton Dinanath represented Saunders who has a pending matter.

Saunders, who is unemployed, previously worked as a security guard.

The magistrate denied bail and remanded him into police custody for his criminal record tracing. He is expected to reappear in court on Wednesday.

Floyd, who has matters pending, was denied bail and ordered to reappear on May 11.

Cpl Mohammed of Mayaro CID laid the charges, and Sgt Racha prosecuted.