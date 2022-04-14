James hits 73 to keep Gunners perfect in Bago T10

Joshua James - Photo by David Reid

JOSHUA James blazed an unbeaten 73 to guide Ft King George Gunners to their fifth straight win in the Chief Secretary Bago T10 Blast at Cyd Gray Sporting Complex in Roxborough, on Wednesday.

Chasing 102 for victory against Little Tobago Islanders, James’s innings guided Gunners to 104/2 in 9.3 overs to win by eight wickets.

James, opening the batting, faced 39 balls and struck two fours and seven sixes.

The Islanders posted a competitive 101/4 in ten overs batting first with O James and Gidron Pope lashing 45 and 35 respectively. James slammed one four and five sixes in his 25-ball innings and Pope hit four fours and one six in 25 balls.

Christopher Vincent was the best bowler for Gunners with 2/27 in two overs.

In the other match on Wednesday, Buccoo Reef Divers defeated Rain Forest Rangers by 19 runs.

Divers scored 99/5 in their ten overs with TT Red Force skipper Imran Khan belting 35 off 19 deliveries which included three fours and two sixes. His opening partner and captain Jahron Alfred chipped in with 16 off 12 balls.

Off-spinner Jason Mohammed was the top bowler with 1/10 in two overs.

Rangers lost wickets at regular intervals and limped to 80/9.

Mohammed led the run chase with 29 off 15 balls. Vincentian Asif Hooper destroyed the Rangers batting with 4/22 in two overs and Alfred grabbed 2/6 in two overs.

Defending champions Rangers have not won a match in the tournament.

The tournament continued on Thursday with the last day of preliminary matches.

In the first match on Thursday, Islanders were scheduled to play Rangers from 5 pm. Rangers needed a massive win to finish third in the preliminary phase and advance to the knock-out phase.

Divers and Gunners are guaranteed a top two finish. Divers were required to beat Gunners in a match bowling off at 7 pm to have any chance of finishing first.

The tournament ends on Friday with the knock-out phase.

In the eliminator from 2 pm the second placed preliminary round team will play the third placed team for a spot in the final.

The winners of that match play the first placed preliminary round team in the final from 6 pm.

A celebrity match will be held prior to the final from 4 pm.