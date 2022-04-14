Deyalsingh in curtain rod mishap

OOPS: Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh is struck by a curtain rod during the unveiling of the TTMoves signage unveiling ceremony on Thursday at the Sangre Grande Enhanced Health Centre. PHOTO BY ANGELO MARCELLE -

A STEEL curtain rod fell on top of Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh during the unveiling of the new TTMoves signage at the Sangre Grande Enhanced Health Centre on Thursday.

The mishap happened as Deyalsingh and Toco/Sangre Grande MP Roger Monroe stood on either ends of a curtain which hid the new signage.

As both the minister and the MP pulled on the cords, the curtain did not budge leading to Deyalsingh giving the rod an extra tug which caused the curtain to fall and then the rod soon after.

Seeing the rod falling towards him, Deyalsingh quickly put up his hand to try and catch the rod but missed with the rod hitting him on the left side of his face and then his shoulder even as he flinched to protect his head from the blow.

Both his face mask and glasses were knocked off and he turned away from the stage to put them back on. Deyalsingh who appeared to be OK after the lash, continued on with a brief physical activity demonstration which was part of the unveiling ceremony.

The TTMoves campaigned aims to prevent, control and reduce the risk factors of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) and sensitise the public on healthier lifestyle choices.

A statement from the Eastern Regional Health Authority (ERHA) said the campaign adopts a holistic approach to promote healthier lifestyles and behaviour modification through positive reinforcement of the benefits of a healthy lifestyle.

Deyalsingh said an estimated 14.5 per cent of the population—about 203,000 people—are living with diabetes. He said, “When we analyse the 3,700 people who died with covid19, the number one comorbidity was diabetes. Think about how many lives could have been saved if those living with diabetes were better controlled.”

He said NCDs are defined as a lifestyle disease, caused by the unhealthy habits people choose to make.

This is not the first time a mishap has occurred involving a Government minister in recent times.

In March 2020, then National Security Minister Stuart Young took a tumble from the stage during the opening of the Penal Fire Station.