Abba Campbell-Smith wins RBC U12 girls' singles title

Shae Millington advanced to the Under-18 singles finals at the RBC Junior tennis tournament, at the Country Club,Maraval, on Thursday. - Angelo Marcelle

Abba Campbell-Smith clawed back from a set down to win the RBC Junior Tennis Tournament girls’ Under-12 division singles title against Madison Khan at the Trinidad Country Club in Maraval on Wednesday.

The top-seeded Campbell-Smith lost the opening set 2-4 to second-ranked Khan but rallied back to win the second 4-1 and then triumph 10-4 in the tie break to win the crown.

In the boys’ equivalent, Christopher Khan made light work (4-1, 4-0) of Nirav Durgadeen to capture the trophy.

Also finishing in pole position of the boys’ and girls’ U14 division singles were B’Jorn Hall and Zahra Shamsi respectively. Hall beat top seed Jordell Chapman 6-3, 0-6, 10-7 while Shamsi bettered Brianna Harricharan 6-7(3), 6-1, 10-7.

Additionally, Novak Malcolm defeated Jaeden Anthony 4-2, 4-1 in the boy’s U12 division two singles final.

In other matches, Shae Milliington advanced to Thursday’s boys’ U18 singles division one final after he came up trumps 6-1, 6-4 against fourth seed Christopher Roberts in the Wednesday’s semi-final.

Millington awaits the results of Thursday’s second semi-final between top seed Jamal Alexis and third-ranked Sebatien Byng to see who he meets in the title match later on.

Today’s Confirmed Matches

Boys’ U10 div. two final – Luca Beckles vs Favian Dates

Boys’ U10 doubles semi-final – Rukha Campbell-Smith/Ysanne Williams vs Favian Dates/Justin Duncan

Boys’ U10 doubles semi-final - Paul Devaux/Owen Lanser vs Sebastian Plimmer/Suri Ramcharan

Boys’ U16 div. one final – Zachery Byng vs Kale Dalla Costa

Girls’ U16 div. one semi-final – Christian Hills vs Makayla Smith

Boys’ U18 div. one final – Jamal Alexis vs Sebastien Byng

Girls’ U18 div. two final – Julia Devaux vs Kaily Alexander

Girls’ U18 round three – Jaeda-Lee Daniel Joseph vs Charlotte Ready