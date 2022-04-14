2 deaths, 449 new covid19 cases

The Ministry of Health has reported two more deaths and 449 new covid19 cases on Thursday. Of the patients who died, one had multiple comorbidities and the other had one.

In its update, it said the number of deaths to date is now 3,794. Of those, 267 were fully vaccinated, 3,135 were not, and 390 had died before May 2021 when the first group of vaccinated individuals became fully vaccinated.

There are 6,359 active cases.

The update said there are 149 patients in hospital and the vaccination status of patients in hospital and step-down facilities from July 22, 2021, to April 6, 2022, showed 18 per cent – 3,182 people – were fully vaccinated and 82 per cent – 14,481 people – were not.

It said 50.7 per cent of the population is now fully vaccinated with 710,444 people fully vaccinated and 689,556 who are not. It also said 148,563 boosters have been administered to date.

The update said 131,451 patients have recovered from the virus, 19 have been discharged from public health facilities, and 213 have recovered from community cases.