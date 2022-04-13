‘Yellows’ gunned down in Barataria

File photo.

A 47-year-old Morvant man was gunned down at Sixth Avenue, Barataria on Tuesday afternoon.

Police reported that at around 5.10 pm Dexter "Yellows" Alleyne was walking south along Sixth Avenue, Barataria when two gunmen started chasing and shooting at him.

Alleyne ran and collapsed some feet away from the Eastern Main Road opposite the Seventh Avenue, Malick taxi stand and died.

Alleyne, who lived at Sawmill Avenue, was previously charged with gun and drug possession and police believe his murder is gang related.

As his body laid on the sidewalk, drivers and pedestrians slowed down to catch a glimpse. Some used their cellphones to record the scene while others said they believe there will be retaliation for the killing.

Two nearby fast-food outlets and a grocery remained open as the crime scene was processed.