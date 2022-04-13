Woman found dead in La Brea identified

File photo

The woman found dead on the road a week ago in La Brea has been identified as Donna Williams, 59, who did not have a fixed address.

Police found her body at around 3 am on April 5 at the Southern Main Road in Union Village after getting a report.

Judging from her injuries, the officers suspect she might have been a victim of a hit-and-run accident.

Residents told Newsday the victim was not from the district and might have originally been from the San Juan area.

An autopsy is expected to be done at the Forensic Sciences Centre in St James.

La Brea police are investigating.