Pulmonologist: Covid19 patients should seek advice if symptoms go past 28 days

Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility where covid19 patients are being treated.

Pulmonologist and covid19 consultant Dr Sana Mohammed has said covid19 patients who are experiencing symptoms past 28 days after infection should seek advice from a physician.

At the Ministry of Health covid19 news conference on Wednesday, Mohammed said as the pandemic continues and the number of covid19 cases increase, it is no surprise that cases of long covid would also increase.

“This is in keeping with what is seen internationally with more long-covid patients in hospitals.”

She said the two long-covid clinics in Trinidad – the Executive Wellness Centre in Arima, established in October, and the facility at the South West Regional Health Authority – have seen an increase in patients.

She said the clinics are specialised to meet the needs of patients who have been discharged and require multidisciplinary attention.

Some of the symptoms of long covid include chest pain, chest tightness, heart racing, fever, brain fog, loss of concentration, headaches and sleep disturbances.

She said some patients have also experienced mobility impairment and gastral symptoms, and others have reported skin rashes and hair loss, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), anxiety, and depression.

Mohammed also said education is important for both physicians and patients to be aware of symptoms and services to manage.

She said covid19 patients should seek medical attention if they experience symptoms after covid19, especially if they are concerned it may affect them at their jobs.