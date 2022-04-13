Murder of 'Yellows' in Barataria leaves relative in shock

GUNNED DOWN: Dexter Alleyne who was shot dead in Barataria on Tuesday.

A RELATIVE of a 46-year-old man who was chased and gunned down near the Eastern Main Road, Barataria, on Tuesday afternoon, say they are in shock over his violent death especially as he was with them only a few minutes before meeting his end.

Police said Dexter "Yellows" Alleyne was walking on Sixth Avenue, Barataria, at around 5 pm when he was confronted by gunmen. Alleyne tried to escape but was chased and shot dead near a grocery.

Speaking at the Forensic Science Centre, St James on Wednesday, a relative who asked not to be named said she saw him while running errands in downtown Port of Spain not too long before he was gunned down.

She said Alleyne's death left her and the rest of his family in shock.

"I was supposed to give him a call to find out what we were going to eat Tuesday night when all of a sudden my phone battery died and the nearby shops didn't have any phone cards.

"Even before I found out about what happened I got a weird kind of vibe. Next thing you know, I get a call that Yellows dead.

"It was a real shock to me because 20 minutes before, I was hustling to get some charge on my cellphone to call him and let him know that I was getting through with my errands."

The woman said she did not know why anyone would want to kill Alleyne who was unemployed and did odd jobs and was a labourer.

Homicide Bureau of Investigations (Region II) police are continuing enquiries. No arrest has been made.