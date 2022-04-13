Masqueraders stay unbeaten in U19 Sport and Culture Fund Cup

Masqueraders’ Verran Batchu looks to play a shot off the bowling of Flamingos Joshua James during the Under-19 Sports and Culture Fund Cup match at the National Cricket Centre, Couva. - AYANNA KINSALE

MASQUERADERS maintained their unblemished win-record in the Under-19 Sports and Culture Fund Cup as they revelled to a seven-wicket win over Famingoes at the National Cricket Centre in Couva on Tuesday.

Match-winning knocks from top-order batsmen Verran Batchu (91 not out), Nicholas Kissoondath (82) and K Poonchoon (62) hauled Masqueraders to a victorious 257/3 (43.3 overs), in pursuit of Flamingoes’ first innings stance of 256/7.

Batting first, Flamingoes were led to their total owing to a middle-order stance of 71 from Nickyle Jalim and opening knocks from Kyle Ramdoo (42) and Samir Saroop (30). Among the top wicket-takers for Masqueraders were K Bispath (2/20), K Poonchoon (2/21) and Andrew Rambaran (2/48).

In reply, Masqueraders had a strong start and lost their first wicket (Poonchoon) with 126 runs on the board. Kissoondath then joined Batchu in the middle and the pair got to 244 before the former perished.

Batchu however, led them home with Rambaran (0 not out) at the crease.

In the other match at Inshan Ali Park, a similar unbeaten knock of 91 from Abdur Juman propelled Hummingbirds to a comfortable 165-victory over Scarlet Ibis.

Sent in to bat, Hummingbirds scored a hefty 306/5 in their 50 overs faced, spearheaded by Juman’s showing alongside S Emrit (55) and Z Siewah (55). F Ali also finished on 42 not out. Topping the bowling for Scarlet Ibis were R Ramlal (2/36) and A Kistow (2/44).

In response, Scarlet Ibis had a tough time constructing longstanding partnerships and were dismissed for 141 in 39.5 overs. Their top scorers were C mangra (26), Ramlal (23) and S Ragoonanan (20).

F Ali (2/20) and V Singh (2/28) emerged as the pick of the bowlers.