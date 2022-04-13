Higher expectations for new Tobago Tourism Agency board

Secretary of Tourism Tashia Burris, centre, with members of the new Tobago Tourism Agency Ltd board. - THA

Alicia Edwards is the new chairman of the Tobago Tourism Agency Limited (TTAL).

She was appointed on Monday during a ceremony at the THA Division of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation, Sangster’s Hill, Scarborough.

In a statement on Tuesday, the division said the other members of board include deputy chairman Naseeb Mohammed and directors Asha Mars-Lewis, Dalia Jerry, Orville Dillon, Shuan Lovelace, Avion Hercules, Ro Ann Wright and Ria Esdelle.

The division said Christopher James and Korice AQ Nancis will serve as ex-officio members while Alex Job-Thomas is the new secretary to the board.

It said Edwards and Mohammed will be responsible for managing and providing strategic direction for the Tobago’s marketing as well as product development and innovation.

The division’s line secretary, Tashia Burris, who presented the instruments of appointment, challenged the new board members to excel. She also said the board will be subjected to higher expectations and “higher levels of scrutiny.”

The division’s administrator, Cherry-Ann Edwards, welcomed the team members and encouraged them to hit the ground running.

She also urged them to establish good relations with TTAL’s staff and the island’s wider source markets.