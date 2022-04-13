Fort King George Gunners keep a clean sheet in Bago T10

Fort King George Gunners players celebrate a dismissal against Buccoo Reef Divers during their Chief Secretary T10 Blast match, on Monday, at the Cyd Gray Sporting Complex, Roxborough. - via Chief Secretary T10 Blast

JOSHUA James (58 not out) and Khary Pierre’s (22 not out) unbeaten 87-run opening stand ensured Fort King George Gunners maintained their perfect run in the Chief Secretary’s Bago T10 Blast as they romped to an emphatic ten-wicket win over Buccoo Reef Divers on Monday.

In game five at the Cyd Gray Sporting Complex in Roxborough, Buccoo Reef Divers won the toss, opted to bat first and scored 84/3 after their ten overs.

Jahron Alfred (28) and Imran Khan (32) top-scored while Ako George finished on 18 not out. Shaman Hooper (2/29) was Ft King George Gunners’ best bowler.

In their turn at the crease, James and Pierre teamed up to construct a victorious innings as they cruised to 87 without loss after 7.3 overs.

James hit three sixes and three fours while Pierre found the boundary once.

This win for Ft King George Gunners sees them remain unbeaten after three matches.

In the other match on Monday, Little Tobago Islanders notched their first win of the tournament as they defeated defending champions Rainforest Rangers by nine wickets.

Sixteen-year-old Orlando James (29 not out) played a mature innings to lead his team home but he was ably assisted by the 33 extras (five leg-byes and 28 wides) given away by Rainforest Rangers’ bowling attack.

Batting first, Rainforest Rangers piled on 90/7 after ten overs led by Tion Webster (47); the only batsman to get within double-figures.

Terrence Hinds (2/15) topped the bowling for Little Tobago Islanders.

In reply, James (four fours, one six) and Little Tobago Islanders’ skipper Dejourn Charles (12 not out) chipped away at the target, aided by a shaky bowling display. Opener G Pope also scored 17 from 13 balls.

Summarised Scores

BUCCOO REEF DIVERS 84/3 – Imran Khan 32, Jahron Alfred 28, Ako George 18 not out; Shaman Hooper 2/29 vs FORT KING GEORGE GUNNERS 87/0 (7.3) – Joshua James 58 not out, Khary Pierre 22 not out. – Ft King George Gunners won by ten wickets.

RAINFOREST RANGERS 90/7 – Tion Webster 47; Terrence Hinds 2/15 vs LITTLE TOBAGO ISLANDERS 91/1 (7) – Orlando James 29 not out, Dejourn Charles 12 not out, G Pope 17. – Little Tobago Islanders won by nine wickets.