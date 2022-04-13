Ferry a necessity to many, Karan

THE EDITOR: I write in response to a letter from Kendell Karan asking the Government to reduce the subsidy on the inter-island ferry.

I totally agree with Karan that the ferry service is efficient, reliable and punctual with first class service. Yes, the vessels are in immaculate condition and the service, from checking in, waiting on the port, parking your vehicle on the ferry and the on-board service are all just fantastic and I wish to implore the operators of the service to maintain those standards.

Improvement is needed in the physical facilities on the port in Port of Spain as the area where vehicles line up needs to be properly paved. On board, proper internet access is needed and the TT Inter-Island Transportation Company needs to collaborate with the service providers to provide a more reliable service on board, even if one has to pay for a four-hour package at a reasonable fee.

Where I vehemently disagree with Karan is his call to reduce the subsidy. Karan stated that he embarked on a mid-semester getaway to Tobago with his fiancee, suggesting that this was a leisure trip and therefore optional.

There are, however, hundreds and possibly thousands like me who use the ferry service at least twice a week for purposes of work or business. To us that ferry service is like a highway between Port of Spain and Scarborough for which we pay a toll fee, unlike him who uses all the highways and overpasses in Trinidad for free.

Perhaps the Government should start charging people for using the Churchill-Roosevelt Highway because it is now much more efficient than before. Alternatively, the Government may consider charging people who use the ferry service for leisure to take mid-semester breaks a higher fee.

Karan, please leave well enough alone. Reliable air and sea transportation between Tobago and Trinidad has for many years been a sore point, especially for people resident in Tobago. The service is very good now and as citizens we should be thanking the Government for providing and maintaining such good services at reasonable costs.

If you wish to pay more, there are many areas in this country that will willingly accept your donations. Please be generous in helping the needy. Please do not campaign to affect the livelihood and quality of life of people who frequently use the inter-island ferry service because of necessity.

DR STEPHEN SHEPPARD

CEO, Tobago Hospitality

and Tourism Institute