East Zone vs South East in Price Club U-17 semi

THE FIRST semi-final of The Price Club sponsored Under-17 Inter Zone cricket tournament will be played on Wednesday when East Zone comes up against South East at the National Cricket Centre Ground in Balmain, Couva.

The other semi-final will be on Thursday between Central and North also at Balmain. The matches are of 50 overs per side and get going at 9.30 am on both days.

The winners of the semi-finals will meet in the championship match on April 20, also on the NCC Ground. The tournament is organised by the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB).