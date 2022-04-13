Deyalsingh: 40,000 paediatric Pfizer jabs coming

Nurse Yamisleydi Gomez gives Teneisha Wilson a dose of the Pfizer vaccine at Costatt, El Dorado campus on October 29 as district health visitor Helena Peters looks on. File photo/Angelo Marcelle

Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh says the donation agreement between Trinidad and Tobago and Spain to acquire the paediatric Pfizer vaccine for children five-11 years-old has been vetted by the Office of the Attorney General and agreed on by both parties.

During the ministry’s media briefing on Wednesday, Deyalsingh said Spain has already signed the agreement and TT will sign between Wednesday and Thursday.

He said while the date of arrival has not yet been finalised, the ministry has already started on the logistics to bring in the vaccines.

Deyalsingh also said the indemnification (compensation for harm or loss) agreement is also being worked on.

He said the batch of 40,000 will expire sometime around October to November which, he believes, will be enough time to have the five-11 population vaccinated.