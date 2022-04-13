Deputies still essential?

IN RESPONSE to claims of a conflict relating to a high-profile investigation, the Occupational Health and Safety Agency (OSHA) has downplayed any suggestion that something was amiss in the resignation of its chief inspector, Shevon Ali. However, in the process OSHA has painted a troubling picture of its operations.

Mr Ali was on a month-to-month contract, according to the agency, which had simply come to an end in the middle of the most important probe OSHA has been tasked with conducting in years – the Paria drowning tragedy.

After Mr Ali’s resignation, the agency “took immediate action to appoint” a new official. But this “appointment” is apparently “an interim measure.”

No chief inspector should ever have been on a month-to-month arrangement in the first place.

OSHA’s disclosure that Mr Ali’s resignation prompted its chairman to contact the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Labour to iron out Cabinet approval for employment arrangements is even more worrisome. It raises questions over the cause of delays and underlines how uncertainty over tenure can act as a sword of Damocles over officials.

We await the findings of OSHA in relation to its probe into the Paria tragedy as well as those of the official inquiry appointed by Cabinet.

We have thus far seen no evidence to suggest anything but professionalism on the part of OSHA officials involved. Yet it is clear the structural arrangements in place have done a disservice to that organisation.

While Mr Ali may not have directly investigated this matter, the disruption of his tenure does little to inspire confidence.

All these issues reflect a wider problem within TT’s public service: a lack of permanent appointments.

It was only a few days ago that Chief Secretary Farley Augustine complained about too many senior public servants in the Tobago House of Assembly who are in acting positions.

Mr Augustine could have also been referring to the country as a whole, where key civil service posts are held by acting appointees. For example, it is an acting official whose conduct has been at the centre of the recent SEA President’s Medal confusion.

The current head of the police service is holding that position in an acting capacity, continuing a long tradition of acting appointees in this hugely important and sensitive position. One former top cop acted in that capacity for almost a decade, right up to his retirement.

Over decades, successive governments have pledged to reform the public service. But where is the proof?

It is ironic that the very ministry from which OSHA has sought help in ironing out issues regarding the tenure of its chief inspector has at present an acting deputy permanent secretary. Why has this clearly untenable state of affairs been left to fester for so long?

Calypso bard Penguin once sang about a deputy being essential, but when it comes to our public service, it is essential to have substantive office holders in place, rather than actors.

Our public service is not Hollywood.