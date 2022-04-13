Couva corporation pleads for $ for recreation grounds

Faris Al-Rawi. File photo/Jeff K. Mayers

THE Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo Regional Corporation (CTTRC) is appealing to Rural Development and Local Government Minister Faris Al-Rawi to release money to help it prepare recreation grounds under its jurisdiction.

In a statement on Wednesday, the corporation said it has not received any releases from Government for materials and supplies for the current financial year.

It also said it has not been allocated funding for the rent/lease of vehicles and equipment to prepare and maintain grounds for the upcoming cricket season.

"Councillors have been placed under tremendous pressure by sports clubs in their electoral districts which have been requesting assistance to prepare recreation grounds."

The corporation claimed its councilllors "now have to resort to begging sand quarries for materials for grounds due to lack of funding at the corporation."

It said it has 104 recreation grounds, and 42 of them are used for premier league cricket.

"These grounds require brushcutting, grading, filling and rolling before the start of the cricket season, but CTTRC currently does not have the resources or equipment to meet this obligation as all grounds have to be prepared simultaneously."

Recalling the resumption of full-contact sports with the relaxation of some covid19 restrictions, the corporation viewed sporting activities as important to "promote physical health, social interaction and help fight the effects of isolation due to covid19 restrictions."

It claimed the non-release of funds "demonstrates another inexcusable lack of foresight by Government."