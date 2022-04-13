Port of Spain boy, 6, dies, relatives detained

File photo

Police are investigating the death of a six-year-old boy in Port of Spain on Tuesday night.

They said Zakariah Charles was taking a bath at the home of relatives on St Joseph Road, East Dry River at around 7 pm when a relative saw him lying on the floor of the bathroom.

A male and female relative took Zakariah to the Port of Spain General Hospital where he was declared dead at round 8.37 pm.

Investigators said Zakariah had several bruises on his body.

The relatives who took him to the hospital have been detained by police and are expected to be questioned on Wednesday.

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region I are continuing enquiries.