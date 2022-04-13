Barataria man arrested for fondling girl in San Juan

File photo.

Fraud Squad police officers were flagged down by a 13-year-old girl in San Juan who complained to them that she was groped by a man on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the officers were driving on the Eastern Main Road on their way to search a house when they met the girl and her relatives near First Citizen's Bank.

The relatives and girl told the officers that while walking on the street a man grabbed the girl and began fondling her.

The police searched the area and found a 20-year-old man who was identified by the girl's relatives and passers-by who saw the attack.

The man, who is from Barataria, was handed over to San Juan police and is expected to be interviewed

Investigators suspect the man may be mentally unstable.