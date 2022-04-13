Archery gradually resuming in south Trinidad

AFTER stopping completely for about six months owing to the covid19 pandemic, in addition to previously having an unpredictable schedule owing to same, South Arrows Archery Club head coach Serwin Francis says the team is now on a "rebuilding" mission.

The club trains in Point Fortin, Iere Village and Palmiste.

Shortly after the onset of the pandemic in 2020, the club began hosting virtual training sessions via Zoom in which they practised Specific Physical Training (SPT) which assists with strength, endurance and flexibility.

But Francis said the past year, especially the last six months, has been the most challenging.

"It's a difficult time we've been going through...A lot of people got demotivated and it was a real low point.

"We are not even sure how many athletes we have lost (owing to inactivity). I know we lost one to cricket...We have to build back and it is going to take a while."

But in addition to losing some members, he said there are also new people who are interested in beginning training.

He said four new people have joined within the last week.

"We resumed last week in Palmiste and we are starting back at the other locations this week."

He said he's uncertain what the turnout will look but that it feels good to be back in action again.

In addition to this, he said the club has been in talks with Point Fortin MP Kennedy Richards Jr who plans to have an area dedicated to archery at Coronation Park, Point Fortin, which is currently being reconstructed.

"There's always space for cricket, football, the other sports...and now they are catering for archery in the new development. It's putting the sport mor on the map.

"We are still waiting to see the plans but for now, we are just trying to rebuild."