Anothercovid spikeafter Easter?

THE EDITOR: This reported one death only from covid19 on Sunday is an important milestone. It shows that all those 700,000 plus vaccines given are beginning to reap benefits. Will this Easter weekend descend into 50,000 covid infections like Easter 2021? How many unvaccinated Trinis will be travelling to Tobago?

The Tobago business chamber is begging us to come over. As many Trinis as possible this Easter. They want us there big time. They are anxious for visitors. We are heading over to Tobago.

Tobago is very small indeed. Plenty Tobagonians are still not vaccinated. Crapaud could smoke plenty people pipe – or crapaud might just smile.

If you did not vaccinate or take your booster shot, where are you going?

All I am saying is do not blame the Government this Easter. Remember who, on bended knees, begged whom to travel where. Understood?

Luck of the draw will be playing out ten days after Easter Monday with this covid19 lottery game.

Only quick picks on sale.

LYNETTE JOSEPH

Diego Martin