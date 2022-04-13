A time to celebrate

THE EDITOR: The conclusion of Lent is fast approaching. I know we are thankful that major covid19 restrictions have been lifted, giving us the liberty to celebrate with family and friends. Amid the celebrations, family gatherings, beach limes, let us not forget the true meaning of the Easter season – the resurrection of Jesus.

On that Sunday morning, Mary and others visiting the sepulchre were astonished to realise that the Lord was not there, but they were comforted by an angel with these words, "Fear not ye: for I know that ye seek Jesus, which was crucified. He is not here: for he is risen, as he said. Come, see the place where the Lord lay."

I believe the women were relieved to know that his body was not stolen but that he was risen.

One of the things that Jesus’s resurrection did for you and me is give us hope for a better life. Jesus said, "I have come that they might have life and that they might have it more abundantly." His resurrection was the icing on the cake.

As we go through this challenging period in our country's history, remember that Christ has risen and that TT will also rise again.

I believe as a nation we still have a lot to celebrate this Easter and beyond. Don’t let the negatives obscure that which is good. We will eventually see the light at the end of the tunnel for better days are ahead.

Do have a beautiful Easter and may the blessings of God fill your heart and home.

ARNOLD GOPEESINGH

via e-mail