Trinidadian fisherman kidnapped in Venezuela

File photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Officers of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit (AKU) and Venezuelan authorities are searching for a 60-year-old Maraval man and his Venezuelan friend who were kidnapped by pirates in March.

Police said Ranja Ali and an unknown Venezuelan man left the the Crews Inn fishing depot in boat named Chantel to fish on March 29.

Police were told Ali and his friend were asked by a Venezuelan woman living in Laventille to collect something from a relative who would be fishing nearby in Venezuelan waters.

Investigators said Ali's boat experienced mechanical problems and had to be towed to Venezuela by an unknown Venezuelan boater.

When he did not return to Trinidad and a friend tried to contact Ali, it was reported that a man with a Spanish accent answered and told the caller that Ali and his Venezuelan friend were kidnapped, and demanded a ransom.

The ransom was paid to the Venezuelan woman living in Laventille but he has not been released up to Tuesday morning.

Local authorities are working with Venezuelan law enforcement to find both men.