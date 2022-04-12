School resumption: Are we ready?

THE READINESS of schools to resume in Term 3 seems to be the question on the minds on most educators and other education stakeholders as we prepare for the full-scale recommencement of school at all levels come April 19. Many are anxious about the capacity of schools to ensure that adequate health and safety systems are in place, mindful that we are still in the throes of the covid19 pandemic.

The authorities continue to warn against the population becoming complacent now that many of the restrictions have been lifted. The danger is still very much with us and, as other countries have demonstrated, the situation can rapidly deteriorate if not managed with extreme caution.

In ensuring that schools are ready to receive their full cohort of students for the final term of this academic year, the authorities have developed guidelines, some of which are already being practised, to minimise the risk of viral transmission. However, the major challenge for most schools continues to be funding to meet the demands of routine recurrent expenditure, let alone the extra burden of covid19 health and safety protocols.

Secondary schools have experienced a drastic reduction in the allocation and release of funding over the past three academic years, forcing school officials to become creative in their quest to keep schools open and functional. These funding reductions have hampered the repair or replacement of malfunctioning equipment critical to the daily operations of schools.

While some consumables have been provided for schools, these stocks have been depleted and unless steps are taken by the authorities to replenish these in a significant way, health and safety systems could become severely compromised. Many schools are also simply unable to meet all the health and safety demands such as the provision of a quarantine room given their cramped and overcrowded conditions.

Many schools are still plagued with a range of routine infrastructural issues that under normal conditions severely compromise health and safety standards. Despite claims to the contrary by the authorities, these issues are many and the requisite attention to have them resolved have been slow or in some cases remain mere promises.

The overly centralised and bureaucratic system of micro-management that has become the modus operandi of the Ministry of Education under the guise of accountability does not give school officials the means to address many simple infrastructural issues if provided with the requisite funding.

Concepts such as school-based management have become laughable platitudes in this new dispensation with the authorities blissfully unconcerned with the negative impact this level of intellectual contempt has on the morale of school officials. Once again political considerations take precedence over what is good for education.

The return of students to school at the secondary level on a rotational basis in the preceding term confirmed what we had predicted all along; that the learning loss has been significant, especially among students coming from impoverished socio-economic backgrounds.

Despite the best efforts of teachers, this gap has been difficult to bridge and those students facing CSEC and CAPE examinations this year have been placed at a significant disadvantage. While acknowledging this reality, no effort has been made by the authorities to offer any form of concession to these students who have had the last two years of their education severely disrupted. The impact of this learning loss will manifest itself in the years to come with dire social and economic consequences.

The provision of critical support staff in many schools continues to be a sore issue, with a range of flippant excuses being advanced for this untenable situation. Many positions have remained vacant for years with no definitive indication as to when they will be filled.

Given the foregoing, it is understandable that many people have expressed apprehension about the full-scale resumption of school in the new term. While most will agree that as a society we must co-exist with covid19 and develop strategies to resume some semblance of normal schooling, we also must ensure that equity gaps are not exacerbated.

The forthcoming term will be a stern test of our ability to co-exist with covid19. It will require a herculean effort from school officials along with parents’ support and understanding. While teachers have been selflessly doing their part, parents must be prepared to go the extra distance to minimise the learning loss and associated trauma. Keeping children away from school without adequate “home-schooling” arrangements in place may not be an advisable option at this time.

Here’s to a safe, productive and successful term ahead.