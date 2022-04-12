Same classes to suffer again
THE EDITOR: The Minister of Finance has generously increased the price of gas per litre by a meagre $1.
Premium gas has moved from $5.75 to $6.75, an increase of 17.39 per cent. Super gas has moved from $4.96 to $5.96, an increase of 20.16 per cent.
Once again the lower and middle classes in our society will be contributing to the national purse at a higher percentage rate than their counterparts in the higher echelons of society.
IMAAM IQBAL HYDAL
Felicity
