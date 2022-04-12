Prince upsets Pasea at RBC Junior Tennis

GABRIELLA Prince created an upset when she defeated the second-ranked player in the girls Under-14 singles category in the RBC Junior Tennis tournament at Trinidad Country Club in Maraval, on Monday.

Prince battled from one set down to outlast Eva Pasea 3-6, 6-3, 11-9 and book a spot in the semifinals.

There were no surprises in the quarterfinal match between Em-Miryam Campbell-Smith and Shiloh Walker as top seeded Campbell-Smith won 6-2, 6-2. In the other quarterfinal matches, Brianna Harricharan got past Arya Siewrattan 6-3, 6-2 and Zahra Shamsi was a 7-5, 6-3 winner over Makeda Bain.

In the boys Under-16 singles quarterfinals the top seeds took care of business.

First seeded Luca Denoon got past James Hadden 6-1, 6-2 to advance to the final four and second seeded Beckham Sylvester had to fight hard, but in the end defeated Alex Chin 3-6, 6-3, 10-6.

Third seed Kale Dalla Costa did not lose a game against Zechariah Permell winning the contest 6-0, 6-0 and fourth ranked Zachary Byng beat Isaac George 6-0 in the first set before George retired.

The tournament continues on Tuesday, from 9 am.

OTHER SINGLES RESULTS –

Girls Under-12 Quarterfinals: Anneleise Orr def Karissa Mohammed 4-1, 5-3; Cyra Ramcharan def Cherdine Sylvester 4-0, 4-0.

Boys Under-12 Quarterfinals: Alex Sharma def Jacob Jacelon 4-1, 5-3; Christopher Khan def Zelig Williams 4-1, 4-2; Josiah Hills def Oliver Harragin 4-2, 4-0; Nirav Dougdeen def Jack Brown 5-4, 5-4.

Boys Under-14 Quarterfinals: Jordell Chapman def Messiah Permell 6-0, 6-1.