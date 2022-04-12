Missing coconut vendor found dead

ONE day after a Manzanilla coconut vendor was reported missing, police said his body was found bound and with a wound to the head.

According to police reports, just after 10 am on Tuesday, Manzanilla police received a report of a man’s body found off the Manzanilla/Mayaro Road. Police visited the scene and found Amar Mohammed’s body with what they said was a wound to his head and his hands and feet bound.

Police said the 23-year-old man of Clarke Trace, Plum Road, Manzanilla was reported missing on Monday morning by his grandmother.

Mohammed was last seen alive heading to a bar along the Manzanilla/Mayaro Road. His white Isuzu van which he left home with and which is missing, has not been found.