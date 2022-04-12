Man charged for killing daughter Alliyah Alexander

CHARGED: Defence Force corporal David Alexander, charged with the manslaughter of his daughter Alliyah Alexander. PHOTO COURTESY TTPS - ttps

A CLAXTON BAY man was expected to appear before a Couva Magistrate sometime on Tuesday charged with the manslaughter of his daughter, Alliyah Alexander, which occurred on Tuesday April 5.

A police press release said that David Alexander, 36, a corporal in the Defence Force was charged by police following advice from deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Joan Honore-Paul on Monday.

Alliyah, 15, of Crown Trace, Enterprise was at her father’s Claxton Bay home on Tuesday April 5, where she was allegedly being disciplined, the release said.

Following the incident, she was found unresponsive and was taken to the Couva District Health Facility where she was pronounced dead.

The man was arrested on Thursday by PC Ramnarine of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI) Region Three. Investigations were supervised by Supt Dhilpaul and Insp Maharaj, all of HBI Region Three. PC Ramnarine laid the charge against Alexander.