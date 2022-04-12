Loose wires danger above

THE EDITOR: I would like to bring to the attention of those responsible for the maintenance of overhead wires that there are some low hanging loose wires in the vicinity of a popular gents store on Henry Street, Port of Spain, that can cause serious injury to pedestrians.

The store is located between Queen Janelle Commissiong Street (formerly Queen Street) and Independence Square, with entrances on Frederick and Henry Streets.

SHARON JACK

via e-mail