Flamingoes, Masqueraders clash in Under-19 Cricket Cup

File photo by Sureash Cholai.

MATCHES in the Sports and Culture Fund Under-19 Cricket Cup will continue on Tuesday with round two matches, from 9.30 am.

The matches are 50-over-per-team affairs.

Flamingoes and Masqueraders will each aim to remain perfect when they square off at National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva.

Kavir Boodoosingh led the way for Flamingoes in round one lashing 69 to help the outfit to a six-wicket win over Scarlet Ibis at the Preysal Recreation Ground.

In the other round one match at National Cricket Centre, Ricardo Chase was the best batsman of the opening round with his knock of 72.

Chase’s innings helped Masqueraders to a massive 93-run win over Hummingbirds.

Scarlet Ibis and Hummingbirds will be desperate to win their first match of the tournament when they face each other at the Preysal Recreation Ground in round two.

The tournament is being held in preparation for the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Regional Under-19 competition in August in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

TUESDAY’S FIXTURES – Flamingoes vs Masqueraders, National Cricket Centre; Scarlet Ibis vs Hummingbirds, Preysal Recreation Ground.