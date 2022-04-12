Enough of the village gossip

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar - SUREASH CHOLAI

THE EDITOR: Open letter to Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar.

With all due respect, can you and your political partners please stop trying to distract with wild accusations about Israeli spying equipment? Your energies would be much better spent on issues that inform progress. This “somebody tell me” thing is ridiculous. Leave that for village gossips. If you have evidence, by all means present it, otherwise…

And by the way, less you forgot, you’ve said this before. We demand better!

VISHALL EDWARDS

via e-mail