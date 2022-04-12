Dysfunctional surveillance

Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds - SUREASH CHOLAI

MINISTER of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds made a bold admission on Friday.

Replying to a question from St Augustine MP Khadijah Ameen, Hinds stated 733 of this country’s 1,796 CCTV cameras were not fully functional as at the end of February.

“As cameras become dysfunctional for whatever reason, they are, on a routine basis, repaired and made functional to carry out the jobs they are anticipated to do,” the minister said.

“We will be installing more.”

That equipment will be subject to wear and tear over time is not surprising. However, even if we accept that CCTV cameras will need to be fixed as a matter of routine, the large proportion of cameras that are not working (40 per cent) is disturbing.

What is the point of a CCTV network if cameras do not provide reliable coverage?

The mere placement of a camera may serve as a deterrent to criminal enterprise. But that deterrent value is eroded if citizens cannot rely on such cameras all the time.

It is ironic the Government and the Opposition are sparring over the alleged use of sophisticated spying equipment without lawful sanction.

If, as a country, we cannot properly manage basic surveillance tools like CCTV cameras, how can we expect to properly manage more sophisticated apparatuses?

We must ask whether there is a correlation between malfunctioning equipment and low detection rates.

In parts of the country like Aripo, some residents have complained of a lack of CCTV cameras and have said this lack of basic surveillance has allowed all manner of criminal activity to flourish.

Aripo has been widely reported to be a dumping ground for bodies and, despite this reputation, criminals seem to continue to use it without fear of interception.

Responding to Ms Ameen’s query about the installation of cameras at Aripo on Friday, Mr Hinds suggested the situation is complex.

“Careful consideration must be given to site compatibility, including the availability of electricity supply, and the connectivity challenges at this remote location,” Mr Hinds said. “Discussion to this end continues with the relevant stakeholders, including the police service, the intelligence gathering agencies in TT, potential service providers, and experts in these matters to provide solutions.”

It’s disturbing that this matter is still, at this stage, subject to “discussion.”

The minister’s reference to “electricity supply” is also worrying as one would hope cameras procured for the purpose of 24-hour surveillance would have a reliable, in-built energy supply, such as through solar power.

Who is responsible for the procurement and maintenance of these cameras? Or did someone somewhere imagine such items would simply work forever?

We don't need fancy intelligence gathering to divine that cameras are not the only thing not functioning as they should.