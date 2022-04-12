Driver who stopped on side of Beetham Highway to vomit, robbed of $35,000

File photo.

A 30-YEAR-OLD Tobago man who felt nauseous and stopped to vomit at the side of the Beetham Highway was robbed by bandits early on Tuesday morning.

Police said the man was driving his white Hyundai H100 van on the east-bound lane of the highway at around 12.30 am when he stopped on the shoulder after feeling unwell.

After he finished vomiting, the man heard a tap on the window and saw a man pointing a gun at him while two other men stood in front of his van.

The bandits pulled him out of the van and stole three envelopes containing $20,000, $10,000 and $5,000 respectively.

They also stole a gold ring.

Police said the bandits tried to push the man into a nearby alley but he struggled and ran away. A report was made and members of the Port of Spain Task Force went to the area but no one was found.

Investigators said the man was on his way to deliver the cash to vendors at the Macoya market.