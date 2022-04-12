Cops expected to meet with DPP on chadon beni murder

DPP Roger Gaspard. FILE PHOTO -

A Morvant man, who surrendered to police on Sunday night in relation to the murder of Cepep worker Brian Belgrave, is expected to be interviewed by homicide detectives again on Tuesday afternoon.

The man, who is in his late forties, was identified as the prime suspect in Belgrave’s murder.

Investigators said Belgrave was shot and killed after he accidentally cut part of the man's chadon beni plant while clearing weeds and grass at the side of the road on First Caledonia, Morvant last Friday.

One officer suggested that investigators may be able to meet with the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) on Tuesday afternoon for instructions on whether or not the man will be charged.

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II are continuing enquiries.