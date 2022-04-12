Claxton Bay pastor shot dead in Marabella

Kerwin Davis

A PASTOR was shot dead in Marabella on Monday night after officiating at a service in the area.

Kerwin Davis of Plaisance Park, died on the spot while two female relatives escaped without injuries.

A police report said Davis was driving his Toyota Axio out of Jack Street, at about 8.45 pm when gunmen opened fire at the car, hitting him several times.

The car crashed into a nearby drain and the killers ran off through a nearby track.

Marabella police and detectives from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (Region III) visited the scene and gathered evidence.

No one has been arrested and investigations are ongoing.