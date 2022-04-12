Alfred on fire in Bago T10 Blast

Jaron Alfred of the Rain Buccoo Reef Cricket Team (right) collects the Man of the Match trophy during the Chief Secretary Bago T10 Cricket Blast, at the Cyd Gray Sporting Complex, Roxborough, on Sunday. - David Reid

JAHRON Alfred has been in scintillating form in the 2nd Annual Chief Secretary Bago T10 Blast, hitting back-to-back half centuries to lead Buccoo Reef Divers to two victories to start the tournament.

The tournament bowled off at the Cyd Gray Sporting Complex in Roxborough, on Saturday.

Alfred struck five fours and four sixes in his innings of 58 off 32 deliveries to guide Divers to 89/4 against Little Tobago Islanders.

TT Red Force medium pacer Terrence Hinds took 1/10 in two overs for Islanders.

In response, Mark Deyal hit 19 off 15 balls for the Islanders but the unit could only manage 80/7 in their ten overs.

Red Force part-time spinner Jyd Goolie snatched 4/14 in two overs as Islanders lost wickets regularly.

Vincentian Asif Hooper was also among the wickets taking 2/12 in two overs as Divers won by nine runs.

In the other match on Saturday, Ft George Gunners defeated Rain Forest Rangers by nine runs. Gunners posted 85/6, before restricting Rangers to 76/5.

On Sunday, Alfred continued his prolific form with a knock of 62 not out in 36 balls to propel Divers to a competitive 104/4 against Rangers.

Alfred slammed four fours and three sixes.

In reply, Rangers scored 88/4 as Divers won by 16 runs.

Gunners also maintained their perfect start to the tournament with an 11-run win over Islanders.

The tournament ends on Friday with matches being played daily.

On Monday, Divers played Gunners at 5 pm and Rangers battled Islanders at 7 pm.

On Tuesday matches will continue with Islanders tackling Divers at 5 pm and Gunners facing Rangers at 7 pm.

SUMMARISED SCORES

Saturday

BUCCOO REEF DIVERS 89/4 (10 overs) – Jahron Alfred 58; Terrance Hinds 1/10 vs LITTLE TOBAGO ISLANDERS 80/7 (10 overs) – Mark Deyal 19; Jyd Goolie 4/14, Asif Hooper 2/12. Divers won by nine runs.

FT GEORGE GUNNERS 85/6 (10 overs) – Joshua James 31, Christopher Vincent 19; Jason Mohammed 2/15 vs RAIN FOREST RANGERS 76/5 (10 overs) – Jason Mohammed 25; Kieshawn Dillon 4/17. Gunners won by nine runs.

Sunday

BUCCOO REEF DIVERS 104/4 (10 overs) – Jahron Alfred 62 not out, Imran Khan 21; A Davis 2/18 vs RAIN FOREST RANGERS 88/4 (10 overs) – Jason Mohammed 52, K Samuel 21; Asif Hooper 2/16. Divers won by 16 runs.

FT GEORGE GUNNERS 71/8 (10 overs) – Simmons Peters 18 not out; Mark Deyal 3/7, Gidron Pope 2/13 vs LITTLE TOBAGO ISLANDERS 60/6 (10 overs) – Omarley James 14 not out; Antonio Providence 3/3. Gunners won by 11 runs.