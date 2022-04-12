4 deaths, 324 cases recorded

The Health Ministry said four covid19 deaths reported on Tuesday has brought the death toll to 3,787.

In its update, the ministry said the number of new cases reported from samples taken between Saturday and Monday was 324.

The total number of active cases is 6,001 and there are 149 patients in hospital.

The ministry said 82.1 per cent or 14,396 of 17,526 patients in the parallel healthcare system were unvaccinated, based on data from July 22 to April 6.

It said of the 3,770 deaths up to April 6, 263 were vaccinated, 3,117 were unvaccinated, and 390 had died before the first cohort of vaccinated people became fully vaccinated on May 24, 2021.

There are 710,212 people who have been fully vaccinated out of a total of 1.4 million people, while 689,788 people have received either a first dose or no dose of a vaccine. The update said 50.7 per cent of the total population had been vaccinated.

A total of 148,096 people have received an additional primary dose or a booster dose.