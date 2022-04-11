Traffic disruption on Southern Main Road, Couva

File photo: Southern Main Road, California and Couva/Point Lisas.

The Ministry of Works and Transport is advising drivers there will be a temporary traffic disruption on the Southern Main Road, McBean, Couva from Monday at 7 pm until Tuesday at 5 am

It said this is to facilitate the replacement of a cylinder crossing from the junction of Southern Main Road to Calcutta Road No1.

The ministry is asking drivers to use Camden Road, Base Road, Calcutta Road No2 Ext, Calcutta Road No2, Calcutta Road No1 and Ladoo Trace as alternative routes. Only local traffic will be allowed to travel to the work point and no further.

The ministry also advises drivers to proceed with caution and observe all signs, comply with instructions from officers or flag persons on site to ease the flow of traffic, be aware of heavy machinery on the site upon entering and exiting, and to drive slowly with caution when approaching the work site.