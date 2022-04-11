Tobago Phoenix, St Clair's Coaching School feature in 4-4 draw

FC TOBAGO Phoenix squandered an early two-goal lead against St Clair’s Coaching School and held on to 4-4 result when round two action of the Tiger Tanks Men’s Under-20 Invitational continued on Saturday.

At the Montgomery Recreation Ground in Bethel, Tobago, back-to-back goals from Jabari Alexander (10th) and Jariel Arthur (11th) provided Tobago Phoenix with the best possible start.

But a strong response from St Clair’s Quason Sharp (24th) and Victor Gregoire (37th) tied things up at the half-time break.

Three minutes into the second period, St Clair went ahead for the first time courtesy a strike from Adriel George. However, Tobago Phoenix’s Jeremiah Bristol levelled the field once more as he found the back of the net ten minutes later.

St Clair’s Collin Sargeant made it 4-3 in the 72nd minute but Arthur struck again, in the 84th, to square things off before the final whistle.

This result saw St Clair’s remain atop the group two (Tobago) standings on four points, having won their opener against Stokely Vale FC 5-0 last weekend. FC Tobago Phoenix are currently third (two points) following two drawn results thus far.

In the other Tobago meeting on Saturday, Youth Stars United (three points) got their campaign off to a winning start as they beat Bethel United 3-1. The latter scored first through Jamell Bartholemew 30 minutes in.

But a second half surge from Youth Stars saw Moses Bernard (62nd), Nicholas Sanchez (85th) and Mecil Murray (90-plus two) spur on a successful fightback.

Additionally, first round group one (Trinidad) matches also kicked off over the weekend. Police FC opened their account with a 3-0 thrashing of Petit Valley/Diego Martin United FC courtesy goals from Isaiah Edwards (57th), Jaron Pascall (62nd) and Jelani King (75th).

A brace from Larry Noel (16th and 65th) also gave Defence Force a 2-1 victory over AC Port of Spain, who got their lone item from Aiden Lynch (80th).

Meanwhile San Juan Jabloteh defeated Caledonia AIA 1-0 with Dwight Jordan scoring in the 27th while Trendsetter Hawks edged Central FC by the same score-line. Jeremiah Williams got his name on the scoresheet in the 27th.

Also, W Connection FC and Club Sando played to a 1-1 result. Nigel Carraby netted for Connection after seven minutes but Omari Campbell replied in the 15th.

Police FC currently lead the Trinidad-team standings followed by Defence Force FC, San Juan Jabloteh and Trendsetter Hawks FC respectively. All are on three points each.

Round three action for the Tobago teams and round two for the Trinidad squads continue on Saturday.

As it stands, St Clair’s Sargeant leads the goalscoring standings with three goals in two games.