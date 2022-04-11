Search continues for Carapichaima man, 21, missing at sea in Mayaro

File photo

The NGO Hunters Search and Rescue Team has joined the search for 21-year-old Vikash Samaroo who disappeared at sea on Sunday in Mayaro.

The police confirmed that the search continued Monday but without any luck.

A report said Samaroo, of Korea Village, was bathing with two friends at Indian Bay where he got into difficulties and disappeared under the choppy waters.

The friends managed to swim to safety and alerted other people, including the police.

Mayaro police, led by acting Insp Ramkissoon, and acting Cpl Flores, as well as Coast Guard officers, responded.