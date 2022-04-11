Restrictions end but few visitors enjoy Argyle Waterfall

Nine-year-old Kaleb King-Knight, left jumps off the banks to to his father Dmitri King-Knight at Argyle Waterfalls, Roxborough, Tobago on Saturday. - Photo by David Reid

Activities at the Argyle Waterfall have resumed after rivers were given the green light to resume operations by the Prime Minister.

When Newsday visited on Thursday, it was observed that all steps were taken to safeguard the visitors as thermal temperature checks were conducted on entry, sanitisers were provided as well as hand washing sinks with soap.

In a walk through of the facility, three families were seen enjoying themselves.

Tiffany Funrose of Claxton Bay said she visited the waterfall with her family, a trip that was long overdue especially for them who used to visit the waterfall at every school vacation.

“That first dip was really nice. It still feel nice to come out and bring out the children and take a lil bathe,” she said.

She said her family missed coming to the Waterfall.

Stephon Mark of Curepe equipped with his cooler filled with beverages, said his team had a similar reason for visiting.

“We’re on vacation so we’re experiencing all kind of things. This is just one part of the vacation that we were looking forward to.”

He added: “We just wish the water was cleaner so we could have had a bath but due to the rain, we were unable to.”

One UK family also shared similar sentiments.

The father, Ian said: “This really was something we’ve always wanted to do, so with the restrictions lifted, we thought we should try – we intend to have a good time here.”

When Newsday returned to Argyle Waterfall on Saturday, a few more families were there enjoying the quiet ambiance of the falls but the weekend seemed to bring just as few visitors as observed earlier on in the week.