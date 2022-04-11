Marchin Patriots whip Premier League U-19s in Festival T20

File photo by Sureash Cholai.

HALF-CENTURIES from Adrian Ali (55) and Nathaniel Ramcharitar (54 not out) guided Marchin Patriots’ first XI to a seven-wicket win over the Premier League Under-19s when the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) Festival T20 Premiership II South continued on Sunday.

At the National Cricket Centre in Couva, Marchin Patriots successfully chased down the U-19s first innings score of 215/7, when they reached 218/3, with just five balls to spare.

The U-19 team batted first and were led by knocks from opening batsman Kyle Ramdoo (73 from 34 balls) and Andrew Rambaran (70 from 43 balls). Ramdoo smashed six sixes and four fours while Rambaran hit one six and ten fours.

Rajeev Ramnath also scored 33, while Dave Samooj (2/21) and Selvyn Jacob (2/36) were the best bowlers for Marchin Patriots.

In their reply, Ali and Teshawn Castro (45) put on a bold 86-run opening stance before the latter was bowled by Alexander Chase. Ramcharitar got support from Kedell Glasgow (31) and Samooj (seven not out) to take them home.

In the other South match, Yorkshire Sports Club beat Endeavour Sports Club by five wickets.

And, in the two North clashes, Merry Boys defeated Queen's Park by 23 runs while Prisons Sports Club bettered Munroe Road Cricket Club by five wickets.