Maraj, Mohammed: Duke, PDP can change country's politics

Ralph Maraj -

THE Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) has the potential to change the current political status quo in Trinidad and Tobago. But time will tell whether the PDP will build on the 14-1 success it had in last December's Tobago House of Assembly (THA) or if it will join other third force parties who unsuccessfully challenged the PNM and UNC, in the political cemetery.

Political commentator Ralph Maraj and political analyst Shane Mohammed expressed those opinions on Monday..

Maraj, who served in successive PNM and UNC governments, welcomed the PDP's entry into Trinidad politics. "The politics has grown very stale here. It needs some fresh dynamism."

He said, "Duke is right to reject the idea of a coalition at the very start of his party's arrival in Trinidad."

But Maraj added, "It is left to be seen whether he would be able to avoid it."

Getting credibility in Trinidad is the PDP's first task. Maraj also believed key to the party's success will be its ability to develop "into a persuasive force it could effect electoral outcomes especially in marginal constituencies."

Mohammed believed the PDP has a strong vision, philosophy and embraces a diversity of support, coming out of Tobago. He observed that many young intellectuals are supporting the party.

"That is something that is much needed in the TT space."

Mohammed said it is subjective to suggest the PDP poses a threat to other established parties, including the PNM and UNC.

"That depends on the political climate that exists from now till 2025."

He said the PDP's performance in running the THA, will also affect its political credibility going into upcoming elections.

"It also depends on the calibre of persons it attracts and the ability to embrace a very different political culture in Trinidad. That does not exist in Tobago."

Mohammed said the fluidity of politics might not allow people aspiring for high office to hold fast to one philosophy or ideology.

He also said, "Too many persons aspire for leadership in this country. Past, present, future. Using a political party as a vehicle without providing any depth, any structure, any real organisation."

He added this is why many third-force political parties in TT had failed. Mohammed said there has been speculation about former politicians like Vasant Bharath and Herbert Volney forming political parties ahead of the 2025 general election.

"How many political leaders can one country as small as TT take?" Mohammed said there could be at least five parties contesting the next general election. "This puts the country at risk of returning to the same status quo."

Mohammed said,""I don't see why there cannot be a platform of national unity with all of these people (Duke, Bharath, Volney and others) coming together in a united front in the interest of the people of TT."

For TT to move forward, Mohammed said it was time for the hubris and self-interest of all political leaders to take a back seat and allow real change to take place.