Maloney man chased and gunned down at birthday party

File photo by Roger Jacob

Police are probing the murder of a 22-year-old Maloney man who was chased and gunned down by gunmen at a birthday party on Sunday night.

Emmanuel Phillips was at the party on the second floor of Building 12, Maloney Gardens, at around 10.02 pm, when he was approached by two men who shot at him.

He jumped from the second floor to the ground floor and was chased by the men who continued to shoot him before running away.

Passers by tried to take Phillips to the hospital in a van but the vehicle would not start.

He died at the scene.

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II are continuing enquiries.