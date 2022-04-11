Invincibles brush aside Paragon in North Zone Over-40

File photo by Sureash Cholai.

AN OPENING stand of 209 from Invincibles’ Kevin Singh (109) and Ryan Joseph (81) laid the foundation for a comfortable 78-run victory over Paragon Sports and Cultural Club in the North Zone Cricket League Division I Over-40 tournament on Sunday.

At Police Barracks Ground in St James, Invincibles piled on 311 for six after 34 overs. Singh’s century came off 79 balls and entailed 13 fours. Raphael Ali chipped in with 28 while, for Paragon, Marc Pillai took 2/34.

In reply, Paragon were restricted to 233/4. After losing four wickets for just 61 runs, Dexter Henry (100 not out) and Anthony Durant (83 not out) put on a brave 172-run unbroken fifth wicket stand. For Invincibles, Ali (3/35) was their best bowler.

Meanwhile at Fatima College Grounds in Mucurapo, Police defeated Fatima College by 137 runs.

Batting first, Police got to 276/7 after 35 overs and followed up with a good bowling performance to dismiss Fatima for 139 after 31 overs.

Police’s Nicholas Jagmohan (81) top scored while there were useful knocks from Imran Hosein (53) and Kerron Simmons (48 not out). Niall Maingot (3/51) was Fatima’s best bowler.

In their turn at the crease, Fatima had a horror start, losing three wickets for 11 runs. Jonty Ramdeen (33) and Adrian Mahase (29) showed the most resistance with the bat but Police’s Brian Yearwood (3/19), Jagmohan (2/7) and Damien Brown (2/40) came up trumps.

Other Scores –

POLE 9 198/7 – Vinny Chaitram 62 not out, Ramesh Ramdeen 36; Bradely Boodoo 3/24, Justin Hernandez 2/33 vs QUEEN'S PARK ACADEMY 200/4 (26.5 overs) – Ronald Huggins 79, Ryan Yearwood 36, Justin Hernandez 22 not out, Josiah Smith 20 not out. Queen's Park Academy won by six wickets.

SAVANNAH BOYS 171 (33.5 overs) – Pradeem Ali 36, Praveen Ali 33, Riaff Ali 28; Carl Vialva 4/28, Joey Maharaj 3/36 vs BARATARIA BALL PLAYERS 106 (31.4 overs) – Isaiah Cain 23, Kevis John 19; Chateram Ramlal 4/16, Ravi Naidoo 2/26. Savannah Boys won by 65 runs.