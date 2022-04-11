Gadsby-Dolly contracts covid19

Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly. -

Minister of Education Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly has tested positive for covid19.

During the President's Medal awards ceremony at President’s House on Monday, a ministry, delivering greetings on behalf of the minister, said Gadsby-Dolly couldn't attend because she tested positive for the virus.

Since the start of the pandemic, several government officials have had first-hand experience of the effects of covid19.

In April 2021 the Prime Minister contracted the virus. He was in Tobago for the Easter weekend. Dr Rowley was isolated at the Prime Minister’s residence in Blenheim. He was closely monitored by Tobago Regional Health Authority officials.

Last September, Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Ayanna Webster-Roy confirmed she tested positive.

Early in December 2021, Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs Shamfa Cudjoe tested positive. She described the experience as "scary" in a phone interview with Newsday.

Days after, San Fernando East MP and Minister in the Ministry of Finance Brian Manning was hospitalised at the high dependency unit of the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility.

Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales tested positive in January. Gonzales said his symptoms were mild as he only had a fever for three nights. His condition improved over the next few days.

In February, former attorney general Faris Al-Rawi confirmed he too contracted the virus.

No government minister has died from complications of the virus.