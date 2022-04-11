Dennis focusses on rebuilding party, growing businesses

Ancil Dennis -

“I am surviving, I am not suffering.”

So said former THA Chief Secretary Ancil Dennis as he responded to questions from Newsday about his life after the PNM’s 14-1 defeat to the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) in the December 6 Tobago House of Assembly (THA) elections.

Dennis, 36, is in a state of transition, having served as the electoral representative for Buccoo/Mt Pleasant since 2013, lost the seat to newcomer Sonny Craig.

He said he is currently pursuing two personal projects.

“I am putting all my efforts into business. I have an existing company that I am now focusing on, and I recently established a new company. So, there are two business ventures that I would be putting my efforts into.”

Additionally, he is set to become the political leader of the Tobago Council of the People’s National Movement (PNM), as he was the only nominee for the top position, which was formerly held by Tracy Davidson-Celestine, who failed to lead her party to victory in two THA elections.

“In addition, I have already started some work rebuilding the PNM in Tobago. I have also applied for two positions in Trinidad, so I am waiting to see the outcome of that.”

And many may question, how is he paying bills and making ends meet?

“During my time in politics, I had access to what I consider to be a decent salary and therefore it allowed me to put away something for days like these – which we like to call rainy days. I am good, no need to worry about me”

He added: “I am good. I hope to have successful business activities going forward and I hope to also find employment at some point and once I am able to manage the two I will, but business would always come first.”