Decomposing body found in Couva identified

File photo

The decomposing body of a man found in Couva over the weekend is that of Darrel Lezama.

The 40-year-old was from the Couva district.

Police found the then-unidentified body on the roadside in a bushes at around 5.30 pm at Basta Hall on Saturday.

The body was on its back with the tattoo "Popo" on the stomach.

Police said the body also had wounds to the neck.

After seeing online reports, relatives contacted the police.

An autopsy is scheduled for later in the week at the Forensic Science Centre after a covid19 test.

Central Division and Homicide Bureau Region III police are investigating.