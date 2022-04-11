Arouca man shot in leg
A 20-YEAR-OLD Arouca man was shot while walking along a road in Bon Air on Sunday afternoon.
Police said the man was walking along Bon Air Circular near 12th Street at around 1.45 pm when he saw a man get out of a dark grey Toyota NZE car, brandishing a gun.
The man ran off but felt a burning on his left leg and realised he had been shot and was bleeding.
A relative who was nearby took him to the hospital where he was treated for a gunshot wound to the upper left thigh.
A report was made and Arouca police went to the scene where they seized four spent shells. No arrest has been made and investigations are continuing.
