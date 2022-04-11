Ace TT cycling trio to feature at UCI Nations Cup

Teniel Campbell -

SPRINT CYCLIST Kwesi Browne makes his return to the international top-flight at the 2022 UCI Nations Cup round one in Glasgow, Scotland from April 21-24.

Browne was selected to represent Trinidad and Tobago alongside flying 200-metre world record holder Nicholas Paul and rising endurance cyclist Akil Campbell.

Since his brazen performances – ninth (keirin) and 30th (sprint) – on Olympic debut in Tokyo, Japan last year, Browne has not competed on the international circuit. He was however, crowned national men’s sprint and keirin champion following last month’s championships.

Browne, like Paul, lines up for TT in both sprint and kierin events while Campbell tackles the omnium and elimination race. Paul may also attempt the one kilometre time trial.

TT Cycling Federation president Rowena Williams confirmed selection of the national team.

“The team has been selected based on points. In order to participate at Nations Cup they must acquire 250 points at least six weeks prior to the event.

“So those guys would have had their ranking points and be available for the event. They have been automatically selected and we look forward to them participating in that first Nations Cup,” Williams said.

She affirmed that their performances in Glasgow “will be observed to see how things progress” as to whether or not they will be participating in the second Nations Cup in Milton, Canada (May 12-15).

This will be Browne’s first Nations Cup and a second for Paul and Campbell.

At last year’s Nations Cup in Cali, Colombia, Paul and Campbell had a wonder-start by winning gold in the sprint and elimination respectively.

The trio however, will not feature at the Easter International Cycling Grand Prix, scheduled for the Arima Velodrome, Arima from Friday.

Additionally, at the Easter Grand Prix launch last week, Williams confirmed that women’s pro road cyclist Teniel Campbell will compete at the Elite Junior Pan Am Road Championships in Argentina in May.